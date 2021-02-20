Wokingham town centre revamp to cost £113m
The regeneration of a Berkshire town centre is expected to cost about £113m, a council has said.
The long-running works on Peach Place, Wokingham, have so far included building a 95-room hotel and a cinema, with shops, cafes and restaurants built in Elms Field.
A new leisure centre and 214 homes included in the project are due to be completed in the summer of 2022.
Wokingham Borough Council said it plans to sell off the new homes for £48m.
The council, which has taken out large loans to pay for the project, has said it will invest the profits from the sales into front-line services.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said critics of the scheme had warned the authority could struggle to attract businesses to the new town centre, due to changes in working patterns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But councillor Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration, said 90% of units in the new centre had been rented out by businesses, which the council hopes will generate profits of about £3.5m over the next three years.
"Far from being unoccupied, the regeneration is already proving to be a huge success for the council and it is generating good levels of income," she added.
Plans to revamp the town centre were first revealed in 2011 and developments were expected to last five years, before the council revised its proposals in 2014.