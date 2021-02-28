Reading market shut over lack of social distancing
A Reading market has been closed early by police over concerns about a lack of social distancing.
Officers were called to reports of an "excessive number" of people gathering and not wearing face masks at the Lower Earley Farmers' Market.
The organisers agreed to close 30 minutes early to ensure the safety of the public, said Thames Valley Police.
No fines were issued, but the breach was reported to the local authority to consider any further formal action.
Supt Gavin Wong said when they arrived at the market in Danehill on Saturday "we encountered a number of people who were putting themselves and others at risk due to lack of social distancing and non-wearing of masks".
He added that the force is committed to "engaging, explaining and encouraging the public", adding that it would only move to enforcement as a last resort.
Supt Wong said: "We really do recognise that this is a tough time for people, but we must all continue to play our part, and we all have a responsibility to ensure that we maintain our commitment to the restrictions so that we can emerge from lockdown."