Banksy confirms escaping prisoner artwork at Reading jail
- Published
Street artist Banksy has confirmed he was behind the artwork that appeared on the wall of Reading Prison on Monday.
The picture shows a prisoner - possibly resembling famous inmate Oscar Wilde - escaping on a rope made of bedsheets tied to a typewriter.
It comes as campaigners continue to lobby for the former jail to be turned into an arts hub rather than being sold for housing.
The guerilla artist confirmed the work though a video on his website.
The clip - entitled Create Escape - shows the piece being created under the cover of darkness, set to archive commentary from American painter Bob Ross.
The Ministry of Justice, which owns the site, previously said it was aware of the "graffiti" and would provide a further statement in due course.
The jail famously housed Wilde between 1895 and 1897 and was immortalised by his poem Ballad of Reading Gaol during his stay, which reflected on the brutality of the Victorian penal system.
He was convicted after his affair with Lord Alfred Douglas was exposed.
The prison has been derelict since 2013 and was put up for sale by the government in 2019.
However, a deal to sell the Grade II-listed building to developers fell through last year and Reading council said it hoped to revive its bid to turn it into an arts complex.
Hollywood actors Sir Kenneth Branagh, Natalie Dormer and Dame Judi Dench are among the stars who have lent their support to the campaign.
Banksy expert and vice-chancellor of Arts University Bournemouth, Prof Paul Gough, said the artwork could possibly be about the future use of the building or commentary on what is happening with news media and Facebook.
He said: "It's probably one of Banksy's less well-known features is that he has in the past donated quite a lot of work to what he thinks are charitable causes.
"So to give a piece of work to an organisation or at least in the interest of art has happened before - he's painted pictures on the side of youth clubs or in organisations he wants to be seen lending a hand.
"So there is a charitable arm to Banksy, which doesn't get written about or get celebrated very often."
He added: "I think it's terrific for art, public discourse, and draws attention to a brick wall - a lovely brick wall - that normally people would walk straight past, so it helps you see your public realm in different ways."