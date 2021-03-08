Peregrine falcons halt Reading gas holder demolition
- Published
The demolition of a gas holder has been halted after peregrine falcons were spotted on the landmark.
Preparation work to demolish Gas Holder No.4 in Alexander Turner Close, Reading had been due to start as part of plans to turn the site into a block of flats.
Birdwatcher Leslee Barron said it was important an independent survey now determined if the birds were nesting.
Gas distribution firm SGN said the work has been postponed until a later date following an ecological survey.
An independent ecologist last week observed peregrine falcons on the site, owner SGN said.
Spokesman Dan Brown said: "We'll continue to closely monitor the site and liaise with the ecologist on revised plans to dismantle our redundant gas holder at a later date."
SGN did not state if the birds had been found nesting or not when asked.
Peregrine falcons are protected under The Wildlife and Countryside Act.
If active nests are recorded demolition work can only proceed once all young have fledged the nest and the holder is no longer in use, Reading Borough Council said.
Ms Barron said even if the survey last week did not find a nest, the birds could still subsequently make a nest site.
"If they can prove the peregrine falcons are not nesting on the holder I'd be happy with that, because the welfare of the birds at this is point is far more important than the gas tower."
Expressing her sadness at the holder making way for 130 flats, she added: "It's part of our landscape and I think it's just a beautiful old chunk of metal."
Reading Borough Council said the local authority's biodiversity consultant has since reviewed the situation and does not think peregrine falcons are nesting at this time.
Although the local authority said it has advised the developers to cease work to allow an ecologist to fully assess the situation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.