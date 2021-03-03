Twenty arrests in drug-trafficking raids across England
Twenty people have been arrested as part of a large investigation into human trafficking, drug dealing and money laundering across England.
Thames Valley Police said officers raided 18 properties in Reading on Wednesday, following the eight-month probe into organised crime.
Seven addresses were raided also across Blackburn, Sunderland, Birmingham and London.
Officers said a "significant amount" of cash, drugs and weapons were seized.
Thames Valley Police, which carried out the raids with the National Crime Agency and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, said the 20 suspects had been arrested on suspicion of various offences, including drug offences.
However, it has not given any further details about those who were arrested.
Det Insp Natalie Hall said it had been a "complex and time-consuming" investigation.
"I hope that this serves as a warning to those in the community who are involved in the supply and distribution of drugs as well as the exploitation of people, that we know who you are, where you are and we are committed to bringing you to justice," she added.
