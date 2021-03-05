Sixteen men charged after police drug raids across England
- Published
Sixteen men have been charged with drug-dealing offences after police carried out dawn raids across England.
More than 300 officers raided 18 properties in Reading and a further seven addresses across Blackburn, Sunderland, Birmingham and London on Wednesday.
Twenty men, aged between 19 and 38, were arrested but two have been released under investigation and two have been released without action.
The raids were carried out following an eight-month long investigation by Thames Valley Police, the National Crime Agency and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.
