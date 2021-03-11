Slough mother tells of loss over son stabbed-to-death
- Published
The mother of a teenager murdered with a hunting knife has recalled the day he was fatally stabbed.
Mohammed Aman Ashraq, 18, was stabbed in the back following an altercation in Wexham, Slough, in January 2020.
Mohammed Hussain, 18, was found guilty of his murder and sentenced to life with a minimum of 19 years in jail.
Shabnum Ashraq said she watched police and paramedics try to save her son, after he was attacked yards from her front door.
"The doorbell rang and he went out," she said. "I had an uneasy feeling about it, an instinct, and I began to pray and recite verses form the Qur'an."
The 44-year-old said when saw her son injured she pleaded with paramedics to put his clothes back on, because she thought he had been injured in a car accident and was getting cold.
Mrs Ashraq was speaking as part of a Slough Violence Taskforce campaign, and described the last time she saw her son alive.
She said: "He was studying for his A Levels and he wanted to go on and study further to become an aeronautical engineer.
"The last time we spoke was in the kitchen I was with him and his siblings and he had just won a boxing bout."
He later died in hospital after being stabbed in Benjamin Lane.
Mrs Ashraq said: "Knives such as the one used on Mohammed should not be allowed to be brought into the country.
"We are aggrieved the second boy was not convicted and we still don't understand why.
"But we feel justice has been done with the person who stabbed Mohammed.
"These young people must look at the sentence this person got and realise this is what could happen - the end of a good person's life and their own."
Slough Violence Taskforce aims to coordinate services to address serious violence in the borough and develop interventions to tackle its root causes.
