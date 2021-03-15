Slough man admits sharing Boko Haram terror video
- Published
A man has admitted sharing a video by terrorist group Boko Haram in a WhatsApp chat.
Shakil Chapra, 43, from Slough, pleaded guilty to dissemination of terrorist publications at a hearing at Kingston Crown Court.
Police said Chapra shared the video on 11 September 2019 in support of the Nigerian militant Islamist group.
Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes said the video promoted "terrorist propaganda with its distorted ideology".
"We are especially aware at the moment about the risk of online radicalisation and the real risk this has had during lockdown," she added.
Counter Terrorism Policing South East said Chapra, of Tintern Close, Slough, was charged under the Terrorism Act 2006 a year after he sent the video clip with the intent to encourage acts of terrorism or to help with the preparation of a terrorist act.
Chapra is due to be sentenced on 17 May.