Newbury: Boy, 3, dies after falling into canal with his mother
A three-year-old boy has died after falling into a canal, police have said.
Thames Valley Police said the child and his mother went into the Kennet and Avon Canal, close to the A339 in Newbury, Berkshire, on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, near Ash Bridge, at about 14:00 GMT and recovered the pair from the water. They were taken to hospital for treatment, where the boy died.
The mother has since been discharged from hospital.
Police said their "thoughts are with the child's family at this incredibly difficult time" and that relatives were being supported by specially-trained officers.
The force added the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Thames Valley Police said it was not currently in a position to release the child's identity.