Maidenhead far-right sympathiser guilty of terrorism offences
A man with a collection of far-right manuals has been found guilty of terrorism offences.
Nicholas Brock's stash was like "an undergraduate degree" in the far-right, a trial at Kingston Crown Court heard.
The manuals had instructions on how to make explosive devices, and how to kill quickly and efficiently with a blade.
Brock, from Maidenhead, was found guilty of possessing materials likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 25 May.
When police raided his home, they found three banned documents in a folder labelled "military files" on a hard drive.
Brock also had a copy of Mein Kampf, a framed certificate from the Ku Klux Klan, Nazi-era daggers and a DVD of the exploitation movie SS Experiment Camp.
A video of the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand filmed by the killer and a beheading video were also found.
Brock told police he was "a normal person who likes collecting stuff".
He claimed to be a military collector with an interest ever since he loved Action Man figures as a child.
He had "no interest" in far-right groups, he said, and "didn't go out much".
Edward Butler, defending, said some of the material was "unpleasant and appalling" but was not enough evidence to prove he was a terrorist or would commit a terror attack.
But Emma Gargitter, prosecuting, said Brock had an "interest in Nazis, neo-Nazis and ideas of the far-right".
Speaking after the verdict, Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said Brock "went far beyond the legitimate actions of a military collector" and "showed a clear right-wing ideology".
