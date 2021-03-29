Cyclist died after 'veering into path of oncoming car' in Berkshire
An experienced cyclist died after veering into the path of an oncoming car, an inquest has heard.
Huw Jones, 42, suffered traumatic chest injuries after being struck by the car in the village of Sonning, Berkshire, on 10 June last year.
His inquest at Reading Town Hall heard a pothole was found at the crash scene.
But Assistant Coroner Alison McCormick said she was not able to make a finding of how the father-of-two lost control of his bike or his balance.
Mr Jones, a senior sales manager from Wokingham, had been cycling on a racing bike along Thames Street at about 07:30 BST when he veered into a Fiat 500 coming in the opposite direction, the inquest heard. He died at the scene.
In a statement, witness Elizabeth Ellenor said Mr Jones had been riding at about 20mph before "all of a sudden he lost control" and started "wobbling" into the path of the car.
"There was nothing she [the car driver] could have done," she said. "It all happened very quickly."
In a statement read at the hearing, Fiat driver Charlotte Baker said: "I had no time to react and I couldn't avoid him. He fell straight into my car… I was totally shocked by what happened."
Giving evidence, forensic investigator Kevin Spiller said Mr Jones, originally from Cardiff, may have been unsettled after hitting the small pothole but "there was no evidence to show that it was the causation".
He added other causes could have been the bike's chain coming off before the collision or another distraction.
Coroner Ms McCormick ruled she was not able to determine why Mr Jones lost his balance and control, and that Ms Baker was "presented with a situation she could not avoid".
She recorded a conclusion of a road traffic collision.
Julie Carolyn-Jones, Mr Jones's wife, previously described him as a "wonderful husband to me and devoted father."
