Man critical after assault near Reading petrol station
A man has suffered a life-threatening head injury after an assault near a petrol station.
Thames Valley Police said the attack happened on Chalfont Way, Lower Earley in Reading, at about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. No arrests have been made.
Det Sgt Alex Boyce said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community,"
The Chalfont Square shopping precinct is expected to remain closed through the morning. The main road and the access to Asda remains open.
