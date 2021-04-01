Slough butcher and shop fined over mouse droppings
A butchers and food shop has been fined £2,600 after inspectors found mouse droppings in boxes of food on sale.
Inspectors visiting Slough Store and Halal Meat Ltd closed it on the spot during a routine visit due to the immediate risk to public health.
The mouse droppings were found on the floor, on food shelves and packaging, as well as in boxes of fresh vegetables on sale, Slough Borough Council said.
The firm admitted breaching food safety laws at Reading Magistrates' Court.
Slough Borough Council said during a visit on 15 January last year a food safety inspector saw the mouse infestation "resulting in actual contamination of food which put the health of the public at risk if they consumed it".
The business in High Street was immediately closed, before it was allowed to reopen a few days later when the mouse activity had been brought under control.
Slough Store and Halal Meat Ltd admitted two counts of contravening/failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene.
Andrew Clooney, the council's regulatory services group manager, said: "Swift action had to taken to shut the butchers and shop due to the immediate risk to shoppers who used the store.
"Food shops have a duty to prevent pest infestations to keep their produce safe so customers can purchase and eat it in full confidence.
"If evidence of pests is found action must be taken to remedy it immediately."