Reading murder probe: Two held after attacked man dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who suffered a head injury in an attack near a petrol station died in hospital.
Thames Valley Police said the assault happened in Chalfont Way, Reading, at about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.
The 51-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died on Thursday.
A 25-year-old man from Wokingham and a 42-year-old man from Reading have been arrested on suspicion murder and of grievous bodily harm, police said.
Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said a cordon remained in place and the shopping precinct was still closed.
