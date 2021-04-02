BBC News

Reading murder probe: Two held after attacked man dies

Published
image captionThe victim, a 51-year-old man, was attacked outside a petrol station, police said

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who suffered a head injury in an attack near a petrol station died in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said the assault happened in Chalfont Way, Reading, at about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man from Wokingham and a 42-year-old man from Reading have been arrested on suspicion murder and of grievous bodily harm, police said.

Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said a cordon remained in place and the shopping precinct was still closed.

