Thatcham death: Man charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murdering a woman and possessing a bladed article in public.
The victim, aged in her 40s, was found with "significant injuries" in Thatcham, Berkshire, at 23:45 BST on Thursday.
Police closed four roads around the scene in Crookham Hill.
Christopher Minards, 35, of Station Road, has been remanded in custody to appear before Reading magistrates on Monday.
