Reading petrol station murder suspects released on bail
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murdering a man near a petrol station have been released on bail while police inquiries continue.
The 51-year-old victim suffered a head injury in Chalfont Way, Reading, at about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital but died on Thursday.
A 25-year-old Wokingham man and a 42-year-old Reading man, both suspected of murder and wounding with intent, have been bailed until 28 April.
