Men deny involvement in Sikh taxi driver attack
Two men have denied wrongdoing after a Sikh taxi driver was racially abused and assaulted.
Vaneet Singh was attacked during a journey from Reading to the Basingstoke area on 19 September.
Dean Brandon Smith and Frankie Gregory pleaded not guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court and are now due to face trial on 8 November.
The case of a third man, Billy-Sam Simon Shervell, was adjourned until 13 May for a case management hearing.
The charges are:
- Billy-Sam Simon Shervell, 20, of Honeysuckle Close in Swindon - racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage
- Dean Brandon Smith, 19, of Paices Hill in Aldermaston - racially and religiously aggravated common assault, racially and religiously aggravated public order, theft, threats to commit criminal damage, and threats with intent to cause someone to believe violence would be used against them
- Frankie Gregory, 19, of Moat Close in Bramley - racially or religiously aggravated common assault
