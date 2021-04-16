Local elections 2021: How do Berkshire councils spend your money?
Local elections will be held in some parts of Berkshire on Thursday 6 May.
People in Berkshire can cast their ballot in three of the county's six local authority areas - Reading, Slough and Wokingham.
Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money get spent by each of these councils, which are holding elections this year.
Unitary authorities:
Berkshire has a single tier system - with all six council areas being unitary authorities. This means they are responsible for all local services, from roads and parks to schools and social care, and have all the necessary powers to deliver them. None of the unitary authorities has an elected mayor.
Elections for West Berkshire, Windsor and Maidenhead and Bracknell Forest councils are not taking place this year.
Reading Borough Council
Covering the largest town in the county, Reading Borough Council delivers services for over 160,000 people.
It has a net budget of £146m for this year, with £99m coming from council tax.
Slough Borough Council
Slough Borough Council has a net budget of £133m this year and will generate more than £60m of that from council tax.
The town, which lies 20 miles (32km) west of central London, has a population of more than 164,000.
Wokingham Borough Council
Wokingham Borough Council expects its total net expenditure to exceed £144m in the coming year, with £118m coming from council tax.
The borough, which also includes Finchampstead, Sonning and Twyford, has a population of more than 170,000.
Voters in Berkshire will also be polled on their choice for the next police and crime commissioner (PCC) for the Thames Valley. You can read more about the Thames Valley PCC candidates here.
