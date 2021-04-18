BBC News

Prince Philip funeral: Woman charged with Windsor Castle disturbance

image copyrightPA Media
image captionCrowds gathered in High Street, Windsor, during the funeral

A woman has been charged with a public order offence following a disturbance near Windsor Castle during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Marissa Scott, 55, was charged by police following the incident just after 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Ms Scott, of Alderstead Lane, Merstham, Surrey, was charged with one count of causing harassment, alarm or distress under the Public Order Act.

She will appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on 10 June.

