Bid to make UK Hollywood film studio near Reading permanent
- Published
A firm behind the build of a temporary film studio near Reading wants to make the site its permanent home.
Shinfield Studios has planning permission for use of land at Thames Valley Science Park until 2026.
Nick Smith, its managing director, said it was seeking permission to convert the four-stage film studio into "a permanent planning position".
The company, which is set to open the film studio in September, said it also hoped to add a further 14 studios.
Mr Smith said it will be "the second biggest studio in the UK" and provide much-needed studio space to meet growing demand from companies like Disney, Netflix, and Amazon according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The project is part of a long-term vision for a "Cine Valley" where TV studios could also be built.
Wokingham Borough Council gave the company planning permission to set up a film studio on the site for five years in March.
Currently in 2026 it will be removed and the land will be "restored to its former condition".
The University of Reading agreed a long lease of land at its Thames Valley Science Park campus with Commonwealth Real Estate LP, a film studios investor based in Los Angeles last year.
The studio aims to bring "major Hollywood film productions to the UK" and create £500m of annual investment to the UK, the university previously said.
A planning application is expected to be submitted by late spring.
