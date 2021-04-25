Thames Valley Police crash: Passenger seriously hurt in three-car collision
A woman in her 70s was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a police car, a force has confirmed.
Thames Valley Police said a police vehicle collided with two cars coming in the opposite direction on the A340 near Tidmarsh, Berkshire, on Friday.
The force said the police car was "on blue lights" at the time of the crash.
A spokesman said the woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was taken to hospital for treatment.
He added that the driver of the car she was in and a second passenger also suffered minor injuries, as did the two officers in the police car.
The force has referred the crash to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
