BBC News

Eton WW2 bomb: Residents evacuated from homes

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe device was found in a public car park off High Street

Residents were evacuated from their homes after an unexploded bomb, believed to be from World War Two, was found in a car park.

Police were called to the public car park on High Street in Eton, Berkshire, on Sunday evening.

A 50m (164ft) cordon was put in place and some residents were evacuated from their properties as a precaution, Thames Valley Police said.

It added Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts made the device safe.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.