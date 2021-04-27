Bracknell murder investigation launched after man dies
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man found in an underpass with serious head injuries.
The 34-year-old was discovered in the walkway beneath the Twin Bridges Roundabout in Bracknell, Berkshire, around 03:30 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where he later died.
His next of kin have been informed, police confirmed.
Three men, two aged 36 and one aged 32, all from Bracknell, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Following the man's death, all three have been further arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Bosley said it is believed the victim left a property around 03:00 on Sunday, riding a white electric scooter with black handles.
He appealed for anyone who saw the victim or who has information to contact Thames Valley Police.
