M4 Slough crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the M4 near Slough.
Emergency crews were called after a black Honda motorbike and a grey Land Rover Discovery collided on the westbound carriageway in Berkshire at about 15:00 BST on Friday.
The motorbike rider, a man in his 40s, from Slough, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed, Thames Valley Police said.
No-one else was injured and no arrests have been made, the force added.
PC Roslyn Bonney appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
