Police name man who died after underpass injuries
A man who died after being found in an underpass with serious head injuries has been identified by police.
Thames Valley Police said Agapito de Sousa, from Bracknell, was discovered in a walkway beneath the Twin Bridges Roundabout early on Sunday.
The force said a 39-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and theft.
Three other men previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released without charge.
Detectives believe Mr de Sousa, 34, left a property at about 03:00 BST on Sunday and was riding a white electric scooter with black handles.
'Sorely missed'
He was found in the underpass with serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.
A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday, but police said the results were "pending further medical opinion".
Bracknell Waitrose, where Mr de Sousa worked, said he was a "valued and much-loved member of our team and he will be sorely missed".
"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Agapito's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," the supermarket chain added.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Bosley said a "thorough investigation" would be conducted to "establish the full circumstances that led to Mr de Sousa's death".
"We do not believe there is any wider threat to the local community."
Police cordons which were in place at the Twin Bridges Roundabout underpass and in Binfield Road have now been lifted.
