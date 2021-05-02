Man detained after van travels wrong way on M4 in Berkshire
A man has been detained after a van was spotted being driven in the wrong direction on a motorway.
The white Vauxhall began travelling west on the eastbound stretch of the M4, between junctions 15 and 14, in west Berkshire at about 06:50 BST.
Police said the vehicle crashed into the central reservation shortly after changing to the correct direction.
A 51-year-old man, from Weymouth, Dorset, was arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act.
Thames Valley Police said it was a "very serious incident of dangerous driving" and appealed for witnesses.
