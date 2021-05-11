BBC News

Lorry driver dies in multi-vehicle Bracknell crash

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened in Crowthorne Road between Ringmead and South Hill Road

A lorry driver has died in a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision, involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV), four cars and a lorry tractor unit, happened in Crowthorne Road, Bracknell, Berkshire at about 08:00 BST on Monday.

A 56-year-old man, from Thatcham, died at the scene. No-one else was seriously hurt.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.