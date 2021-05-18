Killing of runaway cow with police van referred to watchdog
A police force is referring itself to a watchdog after a runaway cow was rammed and killed using a police van.
The cow, which was one of several that escaped from a nearby farm, was hit in Woodley, Berkshire, on Thursday.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Matthew Barber said he supported the actions of officers, describing them as a "last resort".
He said the case would be passed to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
Thames Valley Police said officers drove into the cow, which had charged into a woman and an officer, after all other options were ruled out.
Resident Shana Tolsma said she saw them use a van to ram the "scared looking" animal four times on Wokingham Road.
Others also posted their shock on social media, with many asking the police to explain their actions.
However, some people also commented in support of the officers, with one saying: "Some very difficult choices had to be made for public safeguarding."
'Firearms considered'
The force said the van was used to prevent the cow from charging towards other members of the public and that it was "humanely euthanised".
In a statement, released on Tuesday, Mr Barber said: "I know that many people found the incident concerning and were particularly distressed by the footage circulating on social media.
"I have, however, been reassured that officers acted appropriately and proportionately in the interests of public safety."
He said people "only watched a few seconds" of an incident that lasted about two and a half hours.
He said he believed alternative options were "adequately considered", including the "use of a tranquilizer or to authorise firearms officers to shoot the animal".
He added: "The action was taken as a last resort after having consulted with the farmer, who was present on the scene and attempting to assist the police."
