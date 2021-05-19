Boy in hospital after being hit by police car in Slough
A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked police car.
The child was struck in Ragstone Road, which is near a police station in Slough, at about 15:15 BST on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.
The boy has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The force has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.
