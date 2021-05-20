Three arrests after police officer in Bracknell hit by car
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a police officer was hit by a car.
The officer was struck by a red Range Rover Evoque in Stoney Road, Bracknell, at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday as police attempted to stop two cars.
The Range Rover then collided with another vehicle as it was driven away. The officer was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Thames Valley Police confirmed it had arrested two women and a man in connection with the incident.
Police arrested the following:
- A 29-year-old woman on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and driving a motor vehicle dangerously. She remains in custody.
- A 29-year-old woman from Twickenham on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She remains in custody.
- A 25-year-old man from Bracknell on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released while inquiries continue.
Police appealed for anybody with information or dashcam footage to contact the force.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.