Women released after police officer in Bracknell hit by car
- Published
Two women who were arrested after a police officer was hit by a car have been released.
The officer was struck by a red Range Rover Evoque in Bracknell, Berkshire, at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday.
A 29-year-old woman, from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, has been released on bail.
Another 29-year-old, from Twickenham, who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been released while inquiries continue.
The woman from Slough was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 25-year-old man, from Bracknell, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was previously released while inquiries continue.
The officer was injured in Stoney Road, while police attempted to stop two cars and the Range Rover collided with another vehicle. They were taken to hospital and later discharged.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
