Vigil held for Woodley runaway cow killed by police van
- Published
Protestors have held a vigil for a runaway cow that was rammed and killed using a police van.
The cow, which was one of several that escaped from a nearby farm, was hit in Woodley, Berkshire, on 13 May.
The event was organised by the Vegan Action for Animals group.
Thames Valley Police said the cow had injured a woman and an officer, and officers only drive into it after all other options were ruled out.
The force said the case would be passed to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
The event on Thursday was attended by about 30 people.
In a statement the group said: "The vigil was a powerful and passionate meeting of people who feel very strongly that the cow was wrongfully murdered.
"This vigil was not only attended in person by local people, but also online nationwide. We had a positive response from the local community, who have been shaken by the events of last week."
Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Matthew Barber said he supported the actions of the officers, describing them as a "last resort".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.