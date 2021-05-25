Plan to demolish historic Reading malthouse rejected again
Plans to convert a 19th Century malthouse into flats have been rejected for a second time.
Developer S2 Estates appealed after its planning application to demolish the building in Caversham Road, Reading, was refused in October by Reading Borough Council's planning committee.
A government planning inspector has now upheld the council's decision.
Bell Tower Community Association (BCTA) said it was "good news" for heritage.
The developer had wanted to demolish the malthouse, formerly home to hardware store Drews the Ironmongers, and replace it with a seven-storey apartment block with 44 flats.
But Reading Borough Council's planning committee raised concerns about the loss of the locally listed heritage site and the height of the proposed building.
The Planning Inspectorate concluded the benefits "do not outweigh the significant harm the proposal would have on the character and appearance of the area and the significance of a non-designated heritage asset".
David Neale, chair of the BCTA, said it was "good news for our area's heritage, with the announcement that the planning appeal for the Drews site has been dismissed".
"The developer will now almost certainly have to look at how the building might be adapted and produce a new design that is more harmonious with the former malthouse and the character of the local area."
