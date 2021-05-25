Maidenhead far-right sympathiser jailed for terrorism offences
A collector of Nazi memorabilia has been jailed for possessing manuals on knife fighting and making explosives.
Police found a hoard of Nazi-era daggers, extreme literature and a framed Ku Klux Klan certificate in Nicholas Brock's bedroom in Berkshire.
The 53-year-old was found guilty in March of three counts of possessing materials which could be of use in preparing terrorist acts.
He was jailed for four years at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court.
Brock's collection included a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf manifesto and a video of a white supremacist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, the court heard.
Prosecutors described the hoard as materials suitable for "an undergraduate degree" in the far-right.
The stash and a hard drive containing the terrorist manuals were found in 2018 at Brock's home in Maidenhead, which he shared with his mother.
'Toxic ideology'
Judge Peter Lodder QC told him: "It is clear from the wide range of other material found on your computer and your hard drive that you are a right-wing extremist.
"Your enthusiasm for this repulsive and toxic ideology is demonstrated by the graphic, racist, Islamophobic and white supremacist iconography which you have stored."
Edward Butler, defending, said there was no evidence his client intended to carry out an attack.
Brock, of Lancaster Road, previously told police he had an interest in military memorabilia which stemmed from his love of Action Man as a child.
Police said Brock was likely to have been self-radicalised through browsing online.
Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: "The material Brock had in his possession is dangerous and concerning.
"He had books which would provide techniques on how to fight, assisting someone who was potentially preparing a terrorist act."
The defendant was ordered to serve another year on licence after his release from prison.
