Xtrac fined £100k over worker's allergic reaction to metalworking fluid
- Published
A firm has been fined £100,000 after a worker was splashed with metalworking fluid and had an allergic reaction.
The worker at automotive company Xtrac Ltd, based in Thatcham, Berkshire, experienced a painful burning sensation, and broken, oozing skin, the Health Safety Executive (HSE) said.
The firm pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations at Reading Magistrates' Court.
HSE said the "a serious health condition" could have been prevented.
Xtrac designs and manufactures transmission systems for motorsport and high performance vehicles.
Metalworking fluid is used during the machining and shaping of metals to provide lubrication and cooling.
On 24 April 2019, the employee was splashed in the face and on the upper body with the fluid whilst cleaning out grinding machines at the firm's manufacturing site.
Following an allergic reaction, the worker was diagnosed with allergic contact dermatitis - a permanent allergy which means even small quantities of the substance could result in another serious reaction.
'Simple controls'
The employee, who had a history of dermatitis, later received medical advice that they could no longer continue in their job as it was a risk to their health, HSE said.
An investigation found Xtrac, of Gables Way at Kennet Park, failed to carry out a suitable risk assessment to identify the potential exposure to hazardous chemicals, and had not implemented controls to prevent skin contact despite the company knowing the employee's medical history.
HSE inspector Ashley Hall said: "Dermal risks from metalworking fluids are well known within industry and there are simple and effective controls available to prevent contact with the skin.
"This serious health condition could have been prevented if the company had carried out the required risk assessment and implemented the necessary control measures, including suitable personal protective equipment, particularly gloves."
