Colby Lawton death: Man charged with murdering one-month-old baby
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a one-month-old boy who died a year ago.
Police were called to Ashridge Court in Newbury, Berkshire, at 01:50 BST on 9 May 2020. The baby, Colby Lawton, was in cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
James Lawton, 27, of Boreham Field in Warminster, Wiltshire, has been charged with murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear before Reading magistrates later.
A 25-year-old woman from Newbury, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.