Colby Lawton death: Man in court charged with murdering baby son
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his one-month-old son.
Colby Lawton was in cardiac arrest when police were called to Ashridge Court in Newbury, Berkshire, on 9 May 2020. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
James Lawton, 27, of Boreham Field in Warminster, Wiltshire, has been charged with murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
He appeared via video link at Reading Crown Court, where he is due to appear again on 19 July for a plea hearing.
He has been remanded in custody. A provisional trial date has been scheduled for 1 November.
A 25-year-old woman from Newbury, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
A man charged with murdering a one-month-old baby boy last year has appeared in court.
Police were called to Ashridge Court in Newbury, Berkshire, at 01:50 BST on 9 May 2020. Colby Lawton was in cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
James Lawton, 27, of Boreham Field in Warminster, Wiltshire, has been charged with murder and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
He appeared before magistrates earlier.
He is due at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.
A 25-year-old woman from Newbury, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.