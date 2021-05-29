Mystery 'flood-line' telephone appears on Sonning Bridge
A telephone has mysteriously appeared on the side of a bridge in the middle of the River Thames.
The white wall-style phone with an "Emergency Flood Line" sign has been placed on a buttress on Sonning Bridge.
Wokingham Borough Council posted on Facebook: "If you ever have flooding concerns call Floodline (no, not on that phone)".
Artist, Impro, has been behind previous art installations on the bridge which include a postbox and a front door.
When the fake postbox mysteriously appeared on the side of the bridge in 2013 it made international headlines and flummoxed then resident, spoon bender extraordinaire, Uri Geller.
The next bizarre addition to the bridge was a sign warning boat drivers of the risks of skidding.
Then in 2016, a black door appeared on the bridge complete with floating doormat leaving residents puzzled - one even rowed up to the door to knock on it.
As with the other items, the phone will have to come down as the bridge is a listed structure which means it is protected and any alterations must be approved by the council.
The BBC has contacted Impro for comment.
