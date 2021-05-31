Woman's body found in Boulters Lock in Maidenhead
A woman's body has been recovered from a river in Maidenhead.
She was found at Boulters Lock at about 07:15 BST on Monday, Thames Valley Police said.
Boulters Lock and Cookham Lock are both closed and police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.
The woman has yet to be formally identified and officers said they were working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, which is being treated as unexplained.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
