River Thames: Search for teen getting into difficulty in water
- Published
A search has been taking place for a boy seen getting into difficulty in the River Thames, after a woman's body was pulled from the water two miles away.
On Monday police searched between Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, and Cookham, Berkshire, after a report at about 15:00 BST that the teenager had not been seen to leave the water.
At 07.15 BST a woman's body was recovered from the river at Maidenhead.
Her death is being treated as unexplained, Thames Valley Police said.
Boulters Lock and Cookham Lock were both closed on Monday following the search by emergency services.
