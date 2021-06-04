BBC News

Jordan Veira: Tributes to teen pulled from River Thames

Published
image copyrightVeira family
image captionJordan was described as as "well-liked" member of his rugby club

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after being seen getting into difficulty in the River Thames.

Jordan Veira's body was recovered from the river following a search between Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, and Cookham, Berkshire, on Monday afternoon.

Maidenhead Rugby Club described the 15-year-old as "well-liked".

Thames Valley Police are treating the death as unexplained but not suspicious.

Coach Lee Myall said: "He absolutely just fitted in very well, particularly with his terrific smile and sense of humour.

"He had the boys laughing."

Jordan, who attended Furze Platt Senior School in Maidenhead, had been with the club for three years.

Mr Myall continued: "It's just such a huge shock. A lot of lads were good friends of him.

"It's terrible."

A minute of silence will be held for Jordan before the first team's game at their ground, Braywick Park, on Saturday.

A woman's body was also recovered from the river at nearby Maidenhead on Monday.

Det Insp Mark Carolan said: "Our thoughts remain with the boy's family at this incredibly difficult time."

