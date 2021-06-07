Covid-19: Bracknell man grateful for final hospital farewell with wife
A hospital patient who was allowed final farewells with his wife on another ward before she died with coronavirus is "incredibly thankful", their daughter has said.
Gerry and Barbara Jarrett, from Bracknell, Berkshire, were brought together three times by staff at Frimley Park Hospital, Surrey.
Mrs Jarrett died in January.
Their daughter Chloe Keljarrett said her father was recovering well and "looking better than before Covid".
'Indescribable comfort'
Mrs Keljarrett said staff arranged for her parents to be together three times in five days.
Previously she described how her father was "wheeled in, crying" and her mother's eyes "flew open" when he touched her.
She said: "After that meeting mum rallied. She woke when dad held her hand and brightened up which was incredible.
"The meetings were an indescribable comfort. We were so lucky."
On 16 January, she said her mother told her "today was the day" and "to be prepared".
She said: "The nurses instantly sprang into action and organised for dad to come up a final time.
"He was able to stay while she was awake and we were able to chat with mum until she and dad grew tired, at which point they said their goodbyes."
Mrs Keljarrett, a teacher at The Brakenhale School, said her family was grateful for the hospital's efforts.
She added: "Dad required oxygen and medical care while he was brought up. To give up that time and effort during what must have been insane shifts was so kind.
"Physically, dad is doing impressively well... His lungs are almost fully recovered and he's looking better now than he did before Covid."
She said she had sent thank you cards to nurses and to a care assistant who stayed with her father when her mother died.
Previously the hospital said the reunions were the sort of care "that matters the most".
