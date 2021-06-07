Reading stabbings: Service to honour victims one year on
- Published
A memorial service will be held to honour the victims of the Forbury Gardens terror attack, it has been announced.
James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails were stabbed to death in the Reading Park on 20 June last year.
Family and friends of the victims will attend a service in Forbury Gardens on the first anniversary of the attack.
A campaign has also been launched to fund a permanent memorial to the trio.
The service, which will take place at 16:00 BST, will also be attended by those injured in the attack, witnesses and emergency services workers who responded on the day.
Tributes will be read to victims and floral tributes will be laid, Reading Borough Council said.
Members of the public are being encouraged to stream the service on the council's Facebook page, while those wanting to attend in person will have to reserve a limited number of spaces online due to Covid-19.
The park's Maiwand Lion will be lit throughout the night, with three white beams of light shining into the sky.
The path leading to the statue will have 365 lights - one for each day since the attack.
Residents will also be able to lay flowers at the Forbury Bandstand before the park shuts for the service.
Council leader Jason Brock said the service will be an opportunity for the town to come together "in solidarity" with victims friends and families.
Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life jail term for the murder of the three friends and attempting to murder three others at his sentencing in January this year.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.