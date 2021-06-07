Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh's life celebrated in summer displays
The Duke of Edinburgh's life will be celebrated in the summer with special displays at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The nation's longest serving consort died aged 99 on 9 April.
He would have marked his 100th birthday on Thursday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year.
The two exhibitions will mark significant events and achievements throughout Prince Philip's life, the Royal Collection Trust announced.
The Queen and Prince Philip were together for 73 years, and he devoted himself to supporting the monarch in her duties as head of state at home and abroad.
From 24 June, visitors to Prince Philip: A Celebration at Windsor will be able to learn about his close associations with the castle and the local community.
The display will include the coronation robe and coronet he wore during the Queen's Coronation in 1953 and his Chair of Estate, which is usually located in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.
The duke played a key role in the planning of the coronation, and was instrumental in the decision to broadcast the service live on television.
Some of the gifts presented to him during state visits, overseas tours and official engagements will also be on public view.
This will include a First Nations feather headdress, embroidered with HRH, from in Canada in 1973.
From 23 July, visitors to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will be able to explore Prince Philip's early life and naval career, as well as his connections to Scotland and its capital.
The display will include the duke's Midshipman's log book from 1940-1, in which he described his role operating the ship's searchlight during the Battle of Cape Matapan while stationed on the HMS Valiant off the coast of Greece.
Also on show will be mementoes from the day he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, including the invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu.
