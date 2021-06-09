Jordan Veira death: Parents call for River Thames safety signs
The family of a 15-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the River Thames have called for "meaningful change" in water safety.
Jordan Veira, from Maidenhead, Berkshire, was recovered from the water at Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, on 31 May.
His parents said more warning signs were needed along the river in the Thames Valley area.
Paying tribute they described him as a "fun-loving friend" and "loving son".
The boy's body was recovered from the river close to the Bounty Pub, following a search between Bourne End and Cookham.
In a statement, his parents said: "Jordan was a charmer, fun-loving friend, loving son and person who cared about everything around him.
"We believe he would have wanted his death to lead to meaningful change in an area that has claimed the lives of so many other teenagers and will continue to do so until its dangers are addressed."
'Infectious laugh'
They added: "We would like the area where Jordan lost his life to have appropriate warning signage where now it has none."
Paying tribute to Jordan, his sister Kiara said: "He was treasured by everyone around him and never failed to make people laugh; his own laugh alone was infectious."
She added the family had been overwhelmed by the support from the community, and they planned to place a memorial close to the river at Bourne End.
Thames Valley Police said it was treating the death as unexplained but not suspicious.
An online fundraiser to help with Jordan's funeral costs has so far raised more than £1,600.
A woman's body was also recovered from the river at nearby Maidenhead on the same day.
Last June, two men died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the Thames near Cookham.
While in 2014, Kyreece Marshall, 13, died after swimming in an area between Marlow and Bourne End.
