Covid: Bracknell to deploy surge testing after cases rise
Surge testing will deployed in Bracknell from Wednesday after a spike in positive Covid-19 cases.
Bracknell Forest Council hopes additional testing in certain areas of the town will help reduce Covid transmission rates.
The Delta variant, identified in India, is behind the recent spike in cases.
Officials will be encouraging people who work and live in those areas to pick up PCR tests from dedicated sites in a bid to check for the variant.
The latest figures show 98 in every 100,000 people are testing positive for coronavirus in Bracknell.
A number of cases of the Delta variant are linked to schools, the local authority said, and increasingly the wider community is also seeing occurrences.
Officials are encouraging people not showing symptoms over the age 11 living or working in the GU47 0 postcode area of Bracknell Forest to take a take PCR test from Wednesday.
The postcode was prioritised for surge testing based on high infection rate but low vaccine uptake.
In a statement, the authority said testing would be also be carried out for all staff and pupils at the district's secondary schools, all staff at primary schools as well as pupils at Binfield CofE school.
Surge testing is already being used in some areas of Reading and Wokingham, while Slough is also in talks with the NHS to see if it can adopt the strategy as well.
