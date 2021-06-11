Slough murder investigation: Victim named as Susan Denyer
A woman, found dead at a house sparking a murder investigation, has been named as Susan Denyer.
The body of the 49-year-old was discovered at an address in Long Readings Lane, Slough, on Sunday.
Two men, aged 35 and 49, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have both been released on police bail.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, but a further medical opinion is being sought before results are published.
The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct over the incident due to prior police contact.
