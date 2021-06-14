Covid: Temporary vaccination centre set up in Wokingham
People aged between 18 and 24, and living in parts of Wokingham, will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine, amid concerns over the Delta variant.
Surge testing is taking place in Wokingham and Reading, and is planned for Bracknell and Slough on Wednesday.
A walk-in vaccination service at Bulmershe Leisure Centre is set to open on Tuesday.
It comes after a number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant were identified in the area.
The vaccination centre is due to remain open for two weeks for those aged 18 to 24, living in four wards - Bulmershe and Whitegates, Westcott, Evendons, Norreys.
The latest figures show 95 in every 100,000 people are testing positive for coronavirus in Wokingham - up from 64 the previous week.
Last week everyone aged over 11, who lives or works in the affected areas, was asked to take a PCR test, regardless of whether they were showing symptoms.
Charles Margetts, lead member for public health at Wokingham Borough Council, said the vaccination centre was part of "a tremendous logistical exercise" under way in the borough, with 12,000 tests carried out in the past week.
"We need to identify all the cases in the borough - come and get tested so we can identify where this is and put a stop to it," she said.
"We've had a good start but there is a lot to do.
"[The vaccination centre] is targeted at 18 to 24-year-olds because that is the age group where the virus has spread most here, as we all know, the way to break the cycle with covid is vaccinations," he added.
Appointments are not required, with people only needing to bring ID and proof of address.
Wokingham Borough Council said the centre would have 200 doses available each day, with potential to provide more if needed.
