Covid: Surge testing starts in Slough and Bracknell
Surge testing has begun in further parts of Berkshire amid a rise in cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant.
Officials are urging people who work or live in certain postcodes in Bracknell Forest and Slough to come forward for free rapid tests to help identify the spread.
The Delta variant, first identified in India, is now dominant in Slough, the borough council said.
Surge testing has already started in Reading and Wokingham.
The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, in the seven days up to and including 11 June, was 82 for Slough and 80 for Bracknell Forest. For comparison the figure for England was 73.
The postcodes in Slough where surge testing is taking place are SL1 3, SL2 1 and SL2 5.
In Bracknell Forest surge testing is taking place is GU47 0.
Bracknell Forest and Slough officials said the postcodes were prioritised for surge testing based on high infection rate and low vaccine uptake.
In both Slough and Bracknell, all secondary schools are being asked to test both staff and pupils. In primary schools only staff are being tested.
Sue Foley, consultant in public health at Slough Borough Council, said: "For schools its across the whole town, because we have had a rather large increase in the number of cases in schools and there's been an awful lot of pupils who have had to self-isolate, so obviously we want to reduce that."
Charlotte Pavitt, consultant in public health at Bracknell Forest Council, said: "We are urging residents in the GU47 0 area to come forward for a test.
"You should do this even if you've had the Covid-19 vaccine, as you can still catch and spread the virus," she said.
"Infection rates are rising across the borough and this variant is much more transmissible.
"Testing will help us identify anyone with COVID-19, advise self-isolation and contain the spread. This testing, together with the uptake of both doses of the vaccine, will help to protect the community and your loved ones."
