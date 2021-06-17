BBC News

Royal Ascot Ladies' Day 2021: Masks and millinery

image copyrightPA Media
image captionRacegoers arrived wearing face coverings ahead of day three of Royal Ascot

Thousands of racegoers have donned their finest head-turning millinery for Ladies' Day, on the third day of Royal Ascot.

Many chose to stylishly match their hats and face masks for flat racing's biggest meeting.

The five-day event in Berkshire started on Tuesday with 12,000 spectators allowed daily as part of a test event.

Racecourses are currently limited to 4,000 spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year it was held without any spectators because of the pandemic - however, many keen racegoers still dressed up to watch it on TV.

Here is a selection of some of this year's visitors in their fabulous finery.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionMany racegoers chose to match their hat and face mask
image copyrightPA Media
image captionOthers braved eye-catching millinery
image copyrightPA Media
image captionAnother stylish hat matching mask combination
image copyrightPA Media
image captionElaborate headwear is something of a must-have for the day
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Tootsie Rollers singing group showed off their matching floral outfits and transparent umbrellas
image copyrightPA Media
image captionSome opted for something a little quirky
image copyrightPA Media
image captionOthers kept things simple but elegant

